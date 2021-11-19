x
Inmate at large after walking away from Oregon State Penitentiary warehouse

Benjamin Woods walked away from an Oregon Corrections Enterprises warehouse on the grounds of the state prison around 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Credit: Oregon DOC

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) is looking for an inmate who walked away from the Oregon State Penitentiary. 

Benjamin Dean Woods walked away from an Oregon Corrections Enterprises warehouse on the grounds of the state prison around 10:15 a.m. Friday.

Woods is 38 years old, weighs 190 lbs., is 5'10' and has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue T-shirt and a sweatshirt. Anyone who sees Woods or knows where he is asked to contact Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888, the non-emergency number for local police, or the DOC Apprehension Unit at 503-569-0734. People should not approach him. 

Woods was convicted on one count of burglary and one count of attempted burglary out or Marion County. He's been in DOC custody since March 24, 2021 and his earliest release date would be August 29, 2024. 

The Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit and Oregon State Police are investigating how Woods was able to walk off.  

Two other inmates, Brandy Woodward and Shelly Radan, are still out of custody following their walk way from a commissary facility in Salem back in October. That case is also still under investigation.

