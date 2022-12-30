Moscow Police Chief James Fry did not share a lot of new information but announced the suspect, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, is in custody in Pennsylvania.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) held a press conference Friday announcing that a suspect in the four University of Idaho student murders has been arrested.

During the press conference, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Pennsylvania State Police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger early Friday morning.

During the press conference, police also confirmed that Kohberger was a Ph.D. student studying criminal justice at Washington State University.

He is expected to be charged with four counts of first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle. and Ethan Chapin. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Kohberger will also face a felony burglary charge.

Fry said the burglary charge stems from Kohberger allegedly entering the students' Moscow residence with the intent to commit the murders.

Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pa. early Friday morning and is now being held without bond for extradition back to Idaho. Police did not elaborate on the suspect's possible motive for the murders or what led to the arrest. According to investigators, the information they can share is limited because the case is still pending.

“I promise you, we will share with you through the court process or otherwise, whatever we are allowed to," Thompson said. "I just appreciate your patience on that."

During the press conference, Fry said this case is very complex and extensive, but justice would be served through the criminal process.

“We developed a clear picture over time,” Fry said.” Be assured the work is not done -this is just started,” Fry said.

After multiple weeks of asking for information about a white Hyundai Elantra, Fry revealed police have found an Elantra but did not share any additional information.

During the press conference, police said they received 19,000 tips related to the murders. They also shared they have conducted more than 300 interviews throughout this investigation.

University of Idaho President Scott Green thanked Idaho Gov. Brad Little for making sure funding was available for additional law enforcement, as well as thanking the FBI for their help in helping track down the suspect.

“This is not the end of this investigation. In fact, this is a new beginning,” Thompson said.

Idaho State Police (ISP) Director Kedrick Wills said these tragic murders took four young, vibrant lives from the community, but the focus now remains on giving the victims justice.

"The only thing that we can do in law enforcement to honor their memories, that we know of, is to bring this to a successful conclusion," Wills said. "While we cannot bring back Maddie, Kaylee, Xana and Ethan, we can thoughtfully and purposefully carry their legacy forward in the work that we do."

Green also expressed that today's news was “a relief to our university, our community and our extended Vandal family.”

“We never lost faith that this case will be solved and are grateful for the hard work of the Moscow Police Department and their law enforcement partners,” Green said.

At this time, police will not share if there are additional suspects in this case but said the community is safe.

Because Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania, police said he has the opportunity to either waive extradition and return voluntarily to Idaho, or if he chooses not to waive extradition, then we will initiate extradition proceedings through the governor's office, Thompson said.

“Once he gets here, he'll have an initial appearance with our magistrate, they'll deal with issues such as making sure counsel is representing him, and the case will be scheduled for the hearings,” Thompson said.

At this time, CBS has confirmed the following info regarding the Moscow murder case:

Law enforcement sources said FBI agents conducted a surveillance operation on suspect Kohberger in Pennsylvania, tracking his movements in the days prior to his being taken into custody.

Sources said forensic analysis allegedly linked the suspect to the crime scene in Moscow, Idaho, which played a part in obtaining his arrest warrant for the homicides.

Sources said that Kohberger, as part of his PhD studies in criminology at Washington State University at one point, had solicited research volunteers to help understand why people commit crimes.

Sources said investigators speculate that suspect Kohberger may have known at least one of the murdered student victims, but it’s unclear at this point if or how their paths might have crossed.

