Oregon teacher caught trying to meet teens for sex in undercover operation, police say

Police said Andrew Hammond, 50, tried to meet up with two children ages 13 and 14 to engage in sexual activity at hotel outside Seattle.

REDMOND, Wash. — A McMinnville elementary school teacher was arrested Friday outside Seattle for trying to meet two purported minors to engage in sex acts, investigators said.

Andrew Hammond, 50, began communicating online with a detective posing as a 14-year-old girl back in October 2021, according to the police department in Redmond, Wash., located outside Seattle.

Several months later, police said he started messaging with a different detective posing as a 13-year-old.

Despite being made aware of their purported ages, police said he "continued to engage in sexually motivated conversations with the investigators."

Detectives arranged to meet Hammond through "location-based social network/dating apps" as part of their undercover operation. They arrested the suspect after he checked into a hotel room.

After executing a search warrant on his vehicle, Redmond police found condoms, lubricant, handcuffs and duct tape.

In a news release, police said Hammond is a fourth-grade teacher at an elementary school in McMinnville, Ore. KGW has reached out to the McMinnville School District to learn more.

He was booked at the King County Jail on charges of attempted second-degree rape of a child, attempted third-degree rape of a child and four counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. His bail was set at $100,000.