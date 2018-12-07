PORTLAND, Ore. – A car prowler who broke into a vehicle Wednesday night stabbed the vehicle’s owner during a confrontation in Southeast Portland, police said.

Police believe the victim confronted the suspect, 31-year-old Justin K. Sennert, after the break-in near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Flavel Street. Sennert allegedly stabbed the man and ran away just after 11 p.m.

A police K-9 found Sennert hiding in brush. Officers took Sennert to a hospital after he told them he swallowed an unknown substance. Sennert was later booked into jail on charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. He also had outstanding warrants for heroin and methamphetamine possession.

The victim’s wound was serious, but not life-threatening, according to police. His name was not released.

