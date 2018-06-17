PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are offering a reward for information related to a man who was found shot to death on the track of the temporary Grant High School site on Sunday morning.

The death of 30-year-old Barak Rosen is being investigated as a homicide. Rosen was found on the track, located at 3905 SE 91st Ave., shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Grant High School is using the former Marshall High School campus as it undergoes a renovation.

Portland police said a shots fired call was reported at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of where Rosen was found dead. Investigators are not sure if the shots fired call is connected to Rosen's death but anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious is asked to call police.

Barak Rosen (photo: Portland Police Bureau)

Police said they have no suspect information and do not know why Rosen would be a victim of violence.

Anyone with information about Rosen's death that leads to an arrest may be awarded up to $2,500. You can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Oregon online or call 503-823-4357.

On Tuesday, Rosen's family pleaded for the community's help to find their son's killer.

"We appeal to anybody out in the community that may have heard gunshots, anything...it doesn't matter how insignificant it is...we want justice for our son," said Rosen's father, Jerry.

Watch: Family asks for community's help

Jerry said his son moved to Portland in December of 2017 and enjoyed the area, especially being outdoors. He said Barak called family every Sunday and frequently texted.

"He was a good guy. He didn't deserve this," Jerry said.

Anyone with information about this investigation or has surveillance video of the area near the temporary Grant High School site should call Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or erik.kammerer@portlandoregon.gov.

"Please help us find the killer," Jerry said. "To me, that was a cowardly act."

