Judge finds Oregon's Measure 114 is constitutional

The judge ruled Measure 114 does not violate the second amendment. The measure passed by voters requires a permit process to buy a gun and bans some magazines.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge ruled voter-approved Measure 114, Oregon's gun control measure, constitutional on Friday.

Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 last November, which bans the sale of high-capacity magazines holding more than 10 rounds and creates a new permitting system for all gun purchases.

U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut said the second amendment does not protect large-capacity magazines. The ruling also states the permit system is consistent with other regulations the Supreme Court has already deemed constitutional.

However, Friday's ruling does not change anything in the state yet due to the ongoing challenge at the state level. Measure 114 remains on hold over a state court order in Harney County, with a trial set for September. A judge there will look at Oregon's state constitution.

In response to the ruling, Jess Marks, executive director of the Oregon Alliance for Gun Safety, issued the following statement:

“We know Measure 114 is an effective and life-saving policy, and now a federal judge has ruled it is also in line with the U.S. Constitution. The Supreme Court has articulated that Second Amendment rights are not unchecked — they come with responsibilities — and the U.S. District Court affirmed this in our case. This victory belongs to those who have lost loved ones to gun violence and to every Oregonian who demanded change.”

Supporters of Measure 114 argue that the measure will help cut down on the sheer volume of guns in Oregon and encourage more responsible gun safety and storage.

Opponents of the measure also responded to the ruling. Oregon Firearms Federation said in a statement: "While not entirely unexpected, Immergut’s ruling is simple nonsense and sure to be overturned at the 9th circuit."