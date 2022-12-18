Gresham gives away anti-theft devices for cars

Car theft has increased by 17% this year. The five most stolen models of cars in Gresham this past year are Ford, Honda, Toyota, Chevrolet and Kia.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A line of people stretched around the Gresham Fred Meyer on Southeast Burnside Saturday afternoon. People were waiting to get a free steering wheel lock to prevent car thefts.

The city of Gresham held a giveaway for The Club as car theft has increased by 17% this year.

“We're doing our part to encourage people and bring awareness around doing anything you can to prevent theft. These anti-theft devices are one of those ways to do it,” said Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg.

The city had just over 100 of the clubs to give away and they went in less than an hour.

“We knew there was a need. We knew it would be well received, just didn't know it would be this well received,” said Sarah Cagann with the city.

The chief of police said it needs to be a community effort to slow down car theft.

“We will enforce the law, we will hold people accountable, but we all need to do our part to make the community safe,” said Chief Gullberg.