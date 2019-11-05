PORTLAND, Ore. — A dog was shot at Southeast Portland high school on Friday night, Portland police said.

At about 10:30 p.m. police responded to a report of a dog shot at Grant High School at Marshall Campus on 3905 Southeast 91st Avenue.

The caller said he was a custodian who said the dog’s owner reported the shooting to him and then left with the dog, police said.

Officers found the dog, a hound type named Sadhana, and the owner at a nearby animal shelter. The dog had been injured by gunshot wounds, according to police.

The dog has had surgery and is expected to live. If you'd like to donate to Sadhana's medical funds you can do so here.

During an investigation, officers learned that Sadhana's owner had been exercising her on school property when an unknown suspect fired at Sadhana.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspect information is available at this time.