TUALATIN, Ore. — A man wanted for the murder of his mother in Central Oregon surrendered to Tualatin police Thursday morning.

Gavin Smith-Brown, 29, was taken into custody without incident, said Lt. Greg Pickering, but not before he was "cooperative but not compliant" in getting out of a car.

He was spotted about 3 a.m. and drove into the parking lot of a McDonald's at Tualatin Sherwood and Boones Ferry roads, Pickering said.

After searching the car, police removed a suspicious object and a bomb squad robot was sent in for an inspection. Just after 7 a.m., the robot detonated a device that it attached to the package.

Police robot just blew up the package that was taken from murder suspect’s car. pic.twitter.com/eKXoDjAioU — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) June 7, 2018

Gayle Smith, 65, was found dead in her Crooked River Ranch home on June 3. Police immediately put out the call for the suspect. Police said he was driving a black 2010 Subaru Outback. A car with the same description was the one in the McDonald's parking lot.

Police shut down Tualatin Sherwood Road between Boones Ferry Road and Martinazzi Avenue while negotiating with Smith-Brown. It was reopened about 5 a.m.

Boones Ferry remained closed from Warm Springs to Seneca streets.

Further information was not available.

