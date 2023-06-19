Suspect in custody after earlier police search that prompted evacuations at Vancouver businesses

Police said a robbery suspect fled into a business at 162nd Avenue and Fourth Plain Boulevard. The surrounding shopping center was closed off while police searched.

VANCOUVER, Wash — A suspect is in custody following an earlier police search that prompted evacuations at some businesses at a shopping center in northeast Vancouver Monday morning.

Police at the scene said the suspect was in custody shortly after 1 p.m., and officers could be seen taking down crime scene tape that had been blocking off part of the Heritage Market Center parking lot.

The shopping center was closed off Monday morning while police pursued a robbery and burglary suspect who fled into one of the center's businesses near the intersection of 162nd Avenue and Fourth Plain Boulevard, police said just after 11 a.m.

Police spotted the suspect driving a stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, leading to a short pursuit that ended when the suspect crashed and fled into a business near the intersection, police said. Nearby businesses were evacuated while police searched the shopping center to try to locate the suspect.

The Heritage Market Center is on the southwest corner of the intersection and is anchored by a Safeway grocery store but is also home to several other businesses. Police did not say which business the suspect appeared to have entered.

Portions of the shopping center parking lot could be seen roped off with caution tape late Monday morning, with Clark County Sheriff's Office and Vancouver Police Department vehicles and personnel visible.

Police did not immediately release any details about the identity of the suspect, the original suspected robbery or the circumstances and resolution of the search at the shopping center.

