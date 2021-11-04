Spree of armed robberies, carjackings in East Portland ends with one arrest

The suspect stole three cars and attempted to rob several pedestrians during a one-hour crime spree in Southeast Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man went on an hourlong crime spree through East Portland on Wednesday, stealing three cars and robbing several people before police finally caught up with him, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Dwight Dampier, 25, faces robbery charges.

It started just after 3:30 p.m. when police said Dampier stole a Nissan Sentra from a dealership on Northeast 122nd Avenue. About 15 minutes later, a victim was cleaning his car outside his house near Southeast 138th Avenue and Bush Street when a man approached, pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his keys. The suspect then drove off in the victim's Toyota Camry, according to PPB.

Not long after that, the suspect left the Camry running at a gas station on Southeast Division and 96th Avenue and walked away. The Camry was then stolen by someone else, PPB said, and has not been found.

A few minutes later, Dampier allegedly approached someone in a BMW that was stopped at a red light at Southeast Division and 96th, pointed a gun at the driver, who got out, then Dampier drove off with the BMW, police said.

At 4:09 p.m., a 17-year-old victim reported he was approached by someone in a BMW who demanded his phone. The victim saw a gun in the car, but refused to hand over the phone and ran away.

Then at 4:21 p.m., officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Bush Street after another victim reported being robbed of his cell phone by a suspect with a gun. The victim gave officers a description of the vehicle and police tracked down the car near Southeast Holgate and 122nd. Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested Dampier. Robbery detectives linked him to the other robberies that had taken place over the last hour.

A loaded revolver was seized as evidence.

If anyone has information about these cases, they're asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention: robbery detectives, and reference the corresponding case numbers:

21-307987 - Theft of Nissan Sentra from dealership on 122nd

21-308002 - Carjacking of Toyota Camry at 138th and Bush

21-308006 - Theft of Toyota Camry at gas station on 96th and Division

21-308193 - Carjacking of BMW at 96nd and Division

21-308015 - Attempted robbery of cell phone

21-308025 - Robbery of cell phone at 122nd and Bush