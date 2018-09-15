GRESHAM, Ore. — Three homes and a business were damaged in a shooting in Gresham on Friday evening.

It happened near Northeast 188th Avenue and Glisan Street at around 5:15 p.m.

Dennis Chapple was doing yard work at the time and counted around 15 shots. One of the bullets went through his bedroom and lodged in his bathroom wall.

“If you were going into the bathroom at that time, it's possible you could've been hit," he said. “Everybody's kind of on edge.”

Racers Automotive body shop was also hit by bullets. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The East Metro Gang Enforcement Team responded. Investigators believe a black SUV with tinted windows and possibly a broken rear or side window may have been involved in the shooting.

Chapple is thankful no one was injured but said knowing there was a shooting in his neighborhood is still painful.

“It's really hard to deal with that,” he said. “I just hope that things quiet down and people don't get so angry and take it out with guns.”

If you witnessed the shooting or have information on this case, you’re asked to call Deputy Stephens at 503-793-4525.

