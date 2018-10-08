PORTLAND, Ore. — Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering $2,500 for information that leads to the person(s) who killed Eugene Gora.

“I want someone to pay for this,” Sam Scalf, Gora’s grandson said.

A friend found 85-year-old Gora was found inside his old shop turned residence at northeast MLK and Skidmore on May 10 and alerted authorities.

“I took it the hardest,” Scalf said.

Scalf says Gora was more than a grandfather to him. He was a father figure who instilled in him the value of hard work.

“He would tell me you don’t get nothing for free,” Scalf said. “You have to earn it.”

What Scalf is trying to earn now is justice for Gora. Authorities will not say much about the case other than Gora died of homicidal violence and they do not have suspects.

“I don’t know how a person does it,” Scalf said. “It disgusts me.”

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact police. You can do so anonymously.

