Multiple fundraisers for Maui wildfire survivors are happening in Portland this weekend

The Maui Relief Wine Tasting fundraiser is happening on Sunday alongside a number of other fundraising events happening throughout the weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A lot of people are stepping up to help the wildfire survivors in Maui, including Portland's food and wine community.

This Sunday, Our Legacy Harvested and Oregon AAPI Food & Wine, both nonprofits committed to increasing diversity in the wine industry, are hosting a fundraising event at Han Oak, a restaurant in northeast Portland. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., attendees can taste wine, try some bites of food and groove to live music.



Lois Cho, founder of Oregon AAPI Food & Wine as well as co-founder of Cho Wines, said the food and wine community created the Maui Relief Wine Tasting fundraiser in less than a week.

"It doesn't take a whole lot to step up and bring the community together to do something good for others," Cho said.

She said there are 150 tickets available but they're going quick. Tickets cost $55 each. All the proceeds are going to organizations helping people on Maui.

You can find the event on the Eventbrite website, or search "Oregon AAPI Food and Wine" on Instagram for a link.

Other fundraisers

Another fundraiser happening through Sunday is taking place at Grand Fir Brewing in Southeast Portland. 100% of the proceeds from the Heart Island Coconut stout will go toward helping people on Maui.

HeyDay, an Asian-inspired bakery, is selling pandan cream sodas through Friday, with all proceeds donated to Maui relief. Then on Saturday, 50% of profits from some waffle sales will benefit Maui.

Unsurprisingly, there are a number of other fundraisers happening right now. Eater PDX has an article with a list of area businesses raising money for wildfire survivors.

KGW Northwest Response Fund

You can also help by donating to the KGW Northwest Response Fund. We've partnered with the American Red Cross.

Text the word "fire" to 503-226-5088 and we'll text you back with a link to donate. You can also give in person at any local U.S. Bank.