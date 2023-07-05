'We found her': Missing 2-year-old found near Hubbard after overnight search

The Clackamas Sheriff's Office says they received a call of a missing two-year-old around 7:30 PM Saturday. Officials say she was being watched by her teen brother.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUBBARD, Ore — A two-year-old girl that had been missing since Saturday night has been located about a 1/4 mile from her home on Yoder Road and Highway 211, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

CCSO says they received reports of the missing toddler, Raelynn Mishler, just after 7:30 p.m. The family had told police their teenage son was watching the two-year-old before she wandered off and went missing.

“[The mom] said that she just came home [after getting] got a call from work that her baby was missing,” said Brett McCormick, whose boyfriend lives next door from the Mishlers. “She said that the little girl had taken off her clothes and didn’t know if she had anything on.”

McCormick says Raelynn's mom had ran up to her boyfriend's house asking if anyone had seen her daughter. McCormick and her boyfriend quickly went out to help look for the toddler.

“I just can’t imagine the mom was so distraught. I felt so bad for her," said McCormick. "And I told her to just take a breath, let’s get you some support, let’s call the police that will help and then she finally did.”

Search crews worked overnight to find Raelynn using drones, an airplane, K9 units and more to scour the rural property. The property which has large fields, wooded areas and small bodies of water.

After a nearly 18-hour search, Lieutenant Marcus Mendoza with the CCSO said Raelynn had been found around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

"She was out in a hayfield [that's] the bed best way to describe it. A grassy field about 1/4 mile from her home," said Mendoza. “One of the searchers told me she was laying on her stomach and kind of lifted her head up and looked right at them when they were walking by.”

We’re off Yoder Rd/HWY 211 near Hubbard.



Multiple agencies/search & rescue teams are looking for a two-year-old girl that went missing around 6pm on Saturday. @ClackCoSheriff says the little girl is not very vocal and may have undiagnosed autism. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/if9eYB1mDj — Daisy Caballero (@_DaisyCaballero) May 7, 2023

Mendoza says two crews were searching the area and located the two-year-old laying down in tall grass. The crews that found her say she was alert and responsive but was dehydrated. Mendoza says multiple agencies and search crews helped during the search.

UPDATE: Just after 11am, our searchers located Raelynn safely. She was exposed to the elements overnight, but appears to be in good health and is being transported to the hospital to be checked out.



A full update will be released soon. pic.twitter.com/Rs9QPH21dV — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) May 7, 2023

Raelynn was reunited with her family and was transported to the hospital to assure she was alright.

“At this point, there is no foul play that we’re aware of. But we are making sure that we’re making a thorough investigation,” said Mendoza.