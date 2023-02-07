'Do It Best' lot sale: Get great prices on household items, help raise money for cancer research

Prices for all items at the July 8 lot sale will be marked down 50-80%. Household items, decorations and more will be for sale. All funds go to cancer research.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's that time of the year again. The American Cancer Society (ACS) is getting ready for its annual "Do It Best" lot sale on Saturday, July 8. The event helps raise money for cancer research in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

"Do It Best for years has supported the American Cancer Society and our one big contribution is a parking lot sale, and this year it is off-site from our warehouse," said Karen Wagenman, a nine-year cancer survivor who has spent 28 years as a Do It Best employee and 19 years as a volunteer. "We strive to bring the community together to show them how we support their mission."

The lot sale will take place at a different location this year: Willamette Valley Melons, located at 32359 South Dryland Road in Molalla.

The ACS tells KGW that prices for all the items at the lot sale will be marked down 50-80%. Household items, decorations and more will be for sale.

All the funds will go to the ACS to help continue saving lives from cancer.

"The amount of support we receive from Do It Best and our other small business partners means the world to us," said ACS spokesperson Alexi Crampton. "They make up a good chunk of the dollars raised in Oregon and they are able to help us fund research. And currently, we are funding approximately $12 million in research in Oregon alone."

The group is hoping to raise $30,000 during their four-hour sale.