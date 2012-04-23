PORTLAND -- A basin from one of Portland's Benson Bubbler water fountains was stolen Friday night, the water bureau reported.

Sorry to say, but some thieves stole the bubbler bowls from the Benson Bubbler near the Vera Katz sculpture on the Esplanade, a Portland Water Bureau tweet read. Many bikers and walkers will no doubt miss it over the warm weekend.

Only one of the four basins was stolen (pictured), but the water supply to the whole fountain had to be closed off.

Anyone with information was asked to call the water bureau at (503) 823-6084.