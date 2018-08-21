PORTLAND, Ore. — A class action lawsuit has been filed against Kroger, the parent company of Fred Meyer, after customers complained of getting charged a 10-cent fee for bottle bill deposits.

The lawsuit says that customers were charged when they bought cardboard orange juice containers and other items that are exempt from the deposit fee.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which oversees the bottle bill, says items like water bottles, pop and beer bottles, and pop and beer cans are the more common items associated with the fee.

Items like cardboard containers, wine bottles, spirits, foil and plastic pouches are all exempt under the bottle bill.

The OLCC said that if you feel you have been wrongfully charged with this fee to first contact the store and see if they will give you a refund. If they refuse, contact OLCC.

Fred Meyer said they do not comment on pending litigation, but released this statement:

“Fred Meyer has always been committed to our customers’ shopping experience. If we ever discover we have made an error we take immediate corrective action. We will continue to be the trusted community partner that Oregon residents have come to rely upon for the past 96 years.”

