'It's everything to me': Rush to acquire $500 emergency relief checks causing headaches, hostility

KGW has learned that officers apprehended three people following a disturbance outside a Southwest Portland credit union.

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the second straight day lines were long, very long, outside financial institutions across Oregon. People were looking to get their hands on $500 emergency relief checks.

"It's everything to me," said Cindy Barber. "It's my energy bill, rent. It's my self-esteem."

Barber is at her breaking point. Over the last 24 hours, the 59-year-old with lupus has stood in line outside two OnPoint Community Credit Unions. She was cut off at both. She has even tried to apply for the emergency funds online, but to no avail.

"I feel helpless because I can't help myself," she said.

Frustration is mounting and not just for Barber.

KGW has learned of hostile, and sometimes violent, crowds outside a credit union in Troutdale. The same thing in Southwest Portland where officers took several people into custody.

"The fact is we're trying to keep people safe," said Tory McVay of OnPoint Community Credit Union. "It's difficult to ensure that happens."

McVay acknowledges the angst, but urges patience.

"Be safe," he said. "Nobody wants to wait in lines. We need to be safe in those lines. Be patient. We're working hard to get this money into the community."

Barber is not sure patience is the answer. She calls the state program aimed at helping those experiencing financial hardships because of COVID-19 ill conceived.

"Shut it down," she said. "Figure out something else. This is not working."