When Donald Trump moved into the White House in January 2017, he had already begun positioning himself for an election that was nearly four years away.

That would be the Republican's presumptive reelection bid, for which he, between the start of 2017 and last June, has raised more than $50 million.

Not a lot of that amount has come from those living in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Between July 2017 and June 2018, Trump collected $106,756 from Oregon and Portland-area residents.

All told, 1,775 contributors gave Trump money during the year-long period, with the average coming in at $60.14.

One indicator, though, illustrates that the Trump 2020 machine has started chugging strongly in the area: Nearly $90,000 came into the campaign during the first two quarters of 2018. That's a 350 percent increase over the last two quarters of 2017, when about $20,000 was added to the Trump coffers.

The Business Journal will track contributions to the Trump campaign as well as other state and local efforts throughout the month of October. Click on the slide above to see who, in the past year, gave the president the most money, as well as how many times they've donated.

