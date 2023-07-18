Ritz-Carlton in downtown Portland pushes back grand opening

The Ritz-Carlton broke ground in 2020. It's now nearly complete, with hopes of being part of a downtown Portland comeback.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Portland is pushing back their grand opening date.

The luxury condos and hotel initially was set to open its doors in August but has pushed it back to October, according to the Portland Business Journal.

BPM Real Estate Group issued a press release but did not specify the exact opening date. The Ritz-Carlton falls under the Mariott hotel brand, and Marriott's website lists the hotel as opening in October.

Supply chain delays was the major reason behind the delay, BPM Real Estate Group said.

"We are now experiencing some setbacks in the final stage of construction due to supply chain issues," BPM CEO Walter Bowen stated in the press release. "We are working closely with Marriott to ensure that the final product is up to the highest standards before we open our doors to Portland."

Construction on the Ritz-Carlton broke ground in 2020, just as the pandemic started. Now it is nearly complete, with hopes of being part of a downtown Portland comeback.

The 35-story Ritz-Carlton Residences is a modern, dark glass building expected to house 132 luxury condos and 251 hotel rooms. The building fills the block at Southwest 9th and Washington Street.



The $600 million building is more than a hotel. The top third of floors are condos for sale, with penthouses going for nearly $8 million. Of the 132 condos, we're told nearly 30 are in escrow. The bottom floors will be office space, hotel meeting rooms and some retail space.

