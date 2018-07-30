The RingSide Hospitality Group said Monday it will close one of its longtime downtown holdings.

The RingSide Fish House will close Aug. 12. RingSide's leaders said TMT Development, which owns Fox Tower in which the restaurant sits, wants the space for other purposes.

The restaurant opened in July 2011.

"With the fourth generation of our family embarking on their own paths, the partners resolved that it was the right time for a change,” said RingSide Hospitality Group Partner Craig Peterson, in a release. "The focus is now going back to the RingSide Steakhouse and brand expansion all centered around our original concept.”

The restaurant is offering a 50 percent discount on most bottles of wine until it closes. It will also still hold its Second Annual Oyster Shuck Off event in Director Park, which will serve as a send-off event on Aug. 1. Profits from ticket and beverage sales at the event will go toward New Avenues For Youth.

The restaurant said Executive Chef Jonathan Gill plans to stay in the Pacific Northwest.

The Portland Business Journal is a KGW News partner.

