Wieden+Kennedy's new campaign aims to 'make people smile again about Portland'

The global advertising giant is turning its focus to the Rose City with an effort to motivate and inspire pride in Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — They're one of the world's biggest names when it comes to commercial advertising and now Portland-based Wieden+Kennedy is launching a new campaign. It's not for a client but rather for something that's personal to them, a campaign they’re calling "Portland Is What We Make It."

"This is a call to action," said Wieden+Kennedy Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Hoffman. "We want to make people smile again about Portland. We want to change the narrative and start a tidal wave to inspire people."

On Thursday, Wieden+Kennedy hosted a "Portland Is What We Make It" launch party. Portland's top creatives stood shoulder to shoulder, celebrating the concept and jotting down creative ideas for how to execute the vision. Ideas ranged from planting roses in potholes and hosting neighborhood cleanups to moving the Portlandia statue to a more visible place. All ideas pointed to making Portland feel loved and alive.

"The thought that Portland would die is absurd," said Mike Thelin, co-founder of Feast Portland. "'Portland Is What We Make It,' to me means that it's an invitation to be creative, to participate in the city, to get involved in the city and if you're out there complaining, stop complaining. Get out there and do something."

Organizers expressed that they don’t think the concept of what they're doing is new. They hope people who are already doing things that would fall under the campaign's umbrella will continue doing them in the spirit of "Portland Is What We Make It."

"The city of Portland is full of possibility," said Kimberly Howard Wade, executive director of Caldera Arts. "We all just need to dig in, provide our opportunities for young people and others to just make it what it is."

Andy Lindblade, head of strategy for Wieden+Kennedy, came up with the line "Portland Is What We Make it."

"All those contributions add up to the city we want it to be," Lindblade said. "It felt like it was time for Portland to feel like that again."

Sure, advertising is what Wieden+Kennedy does. But if you ask CEO Neal Arthur, this effort hits different.

"There's nothing that's more important to us than the city of Portland. When the city's thriving, then we thrive," Arthur said. "We're always trying to solicit a reaction, to get people to talk, and if this helps people talk positively about the city we love then it's great."