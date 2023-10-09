These Portland-area companies are hiring thousands of workers

The latest report from Mac's List shows that job seekers in the Pacific Northwest still have an advantage coming out of pandemic-era upheaval.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Some three years after job seekers gained the upper hand in the workplace, those pursuing better-fitting positions remain in great shape to do so.

The Oregon and Washington Hiring Report 2023, the newest report from Mac's List, confirms that significant changes in the jobs market since 2020 continue to exist.

Primarily, “Employers have embraced hybrid and remote work, and job seekers continue to hold an advantage, thanks to low unemployment rates and the current labor shortage," said Mac Prichard, founder and CEO of Mac’s List. The Mac's List team, the Portland-based jobs board that tracks Northwest openings, assembled the list of companies and their available jobs for the Business Journal that's included with this story.

Prichard added that companies looking to find good employees must both show transparency in their job postings and deliver on aspects that drive employee satisfaction. As to the former point, 90% of those responding to the survey now include salary information in their postings.

The Mac's List survey queried 115 Pacific Northwest employers between June 26 and July 26. Among other nuggets, it revealed:

50% of surveyed employers plan to hire hybrid or remote workers in the next 12 months, a sea change from the 9% posted in pre-pandemic tiems.

56% of the respondents said finding the right candidates remains their biggest challenge.

53% envision "no significant changes in the job market" in 2024.

Even with all those challenges, 80% of the respondents plan to hire new workers in the next 12 months.

The report arrives as employment rates in Oregon continue to sink toward historical lows.