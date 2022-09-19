Explore Portland by trail, tram, trolley and train on the 4T Trail

The loop winds through Washington Park to the tram at OHSU, down to the Portland Streetcar line and finally the MAX light rail to close out the trip.

If you live in Portland and want a different way to see the city, consider the 4T Trail!

We kicked off the trail at the Goose Hollow MAX stop. An all-day TriMet pass costs $6, and it's good for the MAX and Portland Streetcar.

From here, it’s just one stop to Washington Park (on the Red or Blue MAX line) where you get off in the deepest subway station in the United States, and fifth deepest in the world! Head up the elevator and don’t worry, the signs directing you to the trail are hard to miss.

While we technically started on the train, our first of the four Ts was the trail. A winding four-mile path goes by the Oregon Zoo, over Highway 26 and into the woods. It’s a couple miles up to Council Crest — the highest point in Portland — but once you get there, the hard work is done. We chose this part first so our stamina and enthusiasm would be high.

"It's definitely a bit of a challenge. But I think once we get to the top, it'll be worth it,” said Kassy Taylor.

From what we could see, she was right. It was a bit overcast, so any mountain views were obscured, but we caught a glimpse of downtown and after catching our breath, began the mostly downhill trek to the OHSU campus in Southwest Portland. Expect to spend a couple of hours on the trail section, and the signage is plentiful, making it incredibly easy to navigate. There is even an app you can download.

Eventually you’ll come around behind OHSU, look for signs to the tram, they’re easy to spot. Round-trip tickets are $5.65, there didn’t appear to be a way to buy a one-way fare but knowing you’re done walking might be payment enough!

The ride down is about five minutes and there is plenty to take in on the quick trip. Downtown Portland to the left, the Willamette River directly in front of you, and if it hadn’t been for the clouds, I’m guessing a great view of Mount Hood.

A quick second “T” and we were on to the trolley, or Portland Streetcar. Remember, you’re MAX fare covers this fare as well. About 20 minutes later we hop off at SW 10th and Alder. About a block away was the MAX red/blue line to take us back to Goose Hollow in SW Portland.

To do the whole thing will cost you a little over ten bucks plus lunch if you want to sit and grab a bite to eat. You can go the way we went, or go in reverse, you can start at any point along the loop. In all, it took us about four hours to complete the 4T Trail, a great way to stay close to the city and get out of it too.