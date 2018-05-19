HOUSTON - Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt is offering to pay funeral expenses for the 10 people killed in Friday morning's mass shooting at Santa Fe High School.

The family of Shana Fisher has accepted the offer, her mother confirmed to KHOU.

Ten people died and at least 10 more were injured after a 17-year-old student opened fire.

Most of those killed were also students.

Watt, who has been known for his humanitarian efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, is now offering to pay for victims' funerals, a source told KHOU 11's Daniel Gotera.

#Texans DE J.J. Watt has offered to pay for the funerals of the victims of the Santa Fe HS shooting. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) May 19, 2018

A funeral home also offered free spaces for the victims.

