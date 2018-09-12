PORTLAND, Ore. — An old-fashioned cab company is struggling to fulfill a time-honored holiday mission, and as a result families across Portland may go hungry this Christmas.

According to the banner hanging in Radio Cab’s Northwest Portland facility, a donation of $20 to their annual “Turkey Project” feeds a family of five.

This year, hundreds of those families may be out of luck.

“It breaks our heart,” said Radio Cab Foundation president Darin Campbell.

An annual effort to feed #PDX families for the holidays is in peril!@RadioCab’s Turkey Project is 150 turkey dinners short of its standard 500. Each costs $20 & feeds 5.



The deadline is Friday.



You can give here: https://t.co/RqkRsC9Tii pic.twitter.com/emQZ8CI7uy — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) December 9, 2018

In the past, the annual drive has been a booming success, with staff doling out at least 500 turkey dinners just before Christmas.

In 22 years, they’ve missed one: 2015.

Campbell says that happened because the last president stepped down.

“It was obviously something that happens in Portland each Christmas that affects a great deal of people,” he said Sunday morning, recalling his decision to take over and keep the drive going.

That in mind, he said, this year's turkey project is in peril.

Donations have lagged, and it's no secret the birth of ride-sharing giants like Uber and Lyft have left cab companies struggling.

So now, of the standard 500, Radio Cab only has 350 boxes, and their deadline is Friday.

If they don't make it, they'll have to turn away families.

He said drivers are doing everything they can to make up the difference, which isn’t unusual.

“Last year, we did 641 because we had that last family show up at the end,” he said. “And so the people who volunteer on a daily basis during this month, pulled money out of their own pocket and went and got another box.”

To donate to Radio Cab’s Turkey Project, you can bring food, cash or a check down to the Radio Cab facility at 1613 Northwest Kearney Street in Portland.

You can also mail a check to the address, at 1613 NW Kearney Street, Portland, OR 97209.

Or donate online at radiocabfoundation.org.

You can also go there to request a turkey dinner, if you need one.