Attention, Oregon fourth-graders: Here's your chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2018 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in December.

One lucky fourth-grader will not just win the trip but join the U.S. Speaker of the House in lighting the tree.

The Governor's office has launched an essay contest asking fourth-grade students to write about why they love spending time in the Oregon outdoors, incorporating the theme of this year's U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, "Find Your Trail!"

The tradition of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree began in 1964. Each year, a different national forest is chosen to provide "The People’s Tree" for display on the West Lawn during the holiday season. This year, it comes from Oregon's Willamette National Forest near Sweet Home.

Gov. Kate Brown will select the winner from among the statewide submissions.

"It’s an honor to share some of our state’s incredible beauty with the rest of America and we look forward to hearing from our 4th graders about their love of Oregon’s outdoors!" Gov. Brown says in her online invitation.

The lucky fourth-grader and guardian will attend other festivities surrounding the tree lighting and taking place throughout the U.S. Capitol.

Click here for the application and to learn more about the contest. Applications and essay submissions are due by Friday, Sept. 28. Submissions should be no longer than 500 words and formatted with 12-point font, 1-inch margins, and double spacing.

Essays will be evaluated on the following criteria: relevant content, clear focus, and originality.

The winner will be announced Oct. 12, 2018, and travel to Washington, D.C. during the first week of December.

