PORTLAND, Ore. — In partnership with Oregon Health & Science University’s Knight Cardiovascular Institute, 10 local restaurants are participating in the “Eat Your Heart Out!” dining event.

Organizers hope to educate people about making heart-healthy food choices at restaurants and show that delicious food can be healthy.

The dining event runs throughout the month of February, which is American Heart Month.

Magna Restaurant in Southeast Portland is one of the participating restaurants.

“We are preparing a traditional Filipino dish called Lumpiang Sariwa, which is a fresh style Lumpiang,” said Chef Carlo Lamagna. “Filipino food is very commonly known for being very heavy, very rich and meat-centric, more so pork. But here at the restaurant we are trying to kind of move forward.”

Lamagna, along with other chefs, are striving to offer menu options with less sodium and saturated fats.

“It's important because too much sodium in the diet raises blood pressure, which is a risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Too much saturated fat raises cholesterol which is a risk factor for heart attacks,” said OHSU dietitian Tracy Severson.

Severson said many of her clients learn how to cook healthy meals at home, but it can be difficult to choose healthy items off a restaurant menu.

“It's really important that all of us pay attention and try to eat better. Ninety percent of Americans eat too much salt every day, and about 75 percent eat too much saturated fats. So, there is definitely room for improvement for all of us,” said Severson.

She recommends skipping fad diets and focus on the staples: fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and plant-based proteins or fish.

Chef Lamagna encourages people to request heart-healthy meals when dining out.

“There are plenty of options and I think a lot of restaurants out there are being more cautious and conscious of what they're adding into their food. So yeah, just read the menu, do a little bit of homework and you'll be alright. You can have fun!” Lamagna said.

Details on “Eat Your Heart Out!” courtesy of OHSU:

Where: Visit any of the below restaurants and ask for their Eat Your Heart Out! menu.

• Deno’s Pizzeria, 4475 Lakeview Boulevard, Lake Oswego

• Gracie’s, inside Hotel deluxe, 729 SW 15th Ave., Portland

• Headwaters at the Heathman, inside Heathman Hotel, 1001 SW Broadway, Portland

• Imperial, 410 SW Broadway, Portland

• Magna, 2525 SE Clinton St., Portland

• OHSU’s Café on Third on OHSU’s Marquam Hill campus, Portland

• Paley's Place, 1204 NW 21st Ave., Portland

• Prasad, 925 NW Davis St., Portland

• Rosa Rosa, 750 SW Alder St., Portland

• Tucci Restaurant, 220 S Ave., Lake Oswego

• Plus: Heart-healthy minibar options from Public Goods will be available in hotel rooms at Dossier, The Heathman, Hotel deLuxe, Hotel Lucia, Sentinel and Woodlark.

Details:

All participating restaurants are offering dishes that meet the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Recipe Certification Program Nutrition Requirements.

Featured dishes include:

• Vegetable noodles with almond butter pad Thai sauce (at Prasad)

• Gluten-free Pomodoro pizza (at Deno’s Pizzeria)

• Savory Filipino vegetable crepe (at Magna)

• Mediterranean chicken with hummus, salsa, tabbouleh and tahini (at Tucci Restaurant)

• A full list of participating dishes is online.

• Participating diners can enter a raffle by taking a photo of their Eat Your Heart Out! meal and submit it online here.

• Raffle prizes: Staycation package from Provenance Hotels, which includes one-night stay at Hotel Lucia, complimentary valet parking and a $100 gift card for dining at Imperial.

• One-month membership to OHSU’s March Wellness & Fitness Center

Photos can also be shared on social media with #EatYourHeartOutOHSU.

Event website: www.ohsu.edu/eatyourheartout

