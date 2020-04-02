PORTLAND, Ore. — This week at KGW, we are digitally detoxing and if you want to come along for the ride, we're helping you do it too! That means all week long, we're giving you tips on how to disconnect from your devices.



The first time we did this I went an entire weekend without using my cell phone or other digital devices. Now after seeing what I did, an Oregon City family decided to take the challenge too.



Meet the Garners: 9-year-old Cooper, 5-year-old Chloe, 2-year-old Collyns, Cydne, Jeff, and their dog Bella.

“We're doing no video games, which means even on phones. No phones or iPads, no games on there,” said Cydne.



We gave her the freedom to take the challenge as far as she wanted. She decided: no texting and none of those smart home devices either.

For the kids, who love their Nintendo Switch, the detox was looking like it might be a real challenge.

“I want to play with the Nintendo,” screamed a very excited Chloe after dinner one evening we were there.

Cydne and Jeff already limit their kids screen time. They're not allowed to play video games during the week and are allowed 30-60 minutes on the weekends. If they behave badly, they have to give up their electronics.

It's not just video games the kids had to give up. Cooper has an iPhone and Apple watch, and both he and his sister Chloe have Amazon Alexa devices in their rooms too.



Mom, Cydne, said she decided to get Cooper an iPhone for safety purposes so he could contact them for emergencies. When she was a kid, she got stuck on the bus when the driver missed her stop. No one knew where she was. Cydne says Cooper's Apple watch is on his wrist when he's away from the house without his phone or parents.

When we asked Cooper if he plays games or uses apps on his watch, he said he mainly used it as a timer for when he's brushing his teeth.

Still, Cydne says her family needs a little time away from electronics.

“There's just way too much of it,” she said. “It's just a weekend and I hope that it helps the kids realize that life doesn't revolve around video games."

For the adults in the house, it may be just as hard. Cydne says there's just too much stuff to look at. All the dinging, ringing, and alerts can be a little overwhelming.

“As soon as I get a notification, I'll feel anxious about it, like I need to check it and see who it is,” Cydne said.

In some cases, all that constant screen time can be addictive.

“It's not just the kids that get addicted to it. It's the adults. It's everybody,” said Cydne.

She said a big reason she and her family decided to give up electronics for the weekend is to both show her kids they can survive without it, and also inspire others to try it out.

We set up a little camera where Cydne could record video diaries to update us about the weekend. We'll check in with the Garners again on Wednesday morning to see how the weekend went.

