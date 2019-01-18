CANNON BEACH, Ore. — Huge numbers of moon jellyfish have washed up as far as the eye can see around Haystack Rock on the Oregon Coast.

The Daily Astorian reported Thursday that it's not unusual for the jellies to wash up after a winter storm or ocean upwelling.

But marine biologists are urging beachgoers not to touch them.

While moon jellies usually don't sting, another kind of jellyfish called the Pacific sea nettle does sting -- sometimes even after it's dead.

Scientists are still studying the role of jellyfish in marine food webs and their impact on fishing.