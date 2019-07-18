Each week, KGW provides a list of events and food options you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.

Here are our picks for this weekend:

Music festivals

There are a few music festivals in the Portland metro area this weekend. In Portland, Cathedral Park will be home to a free jazz festival. The Northwest String Summit, which features dozens of bluegrass and Americana bands, will be in North Plains. The festival begins on Thursday and ends on Sunday. The Wild Hare Country Festival will feature 17 bands over two days (Friday and Saturday) in Canby.

Click on the following links for more information: Cathedral Park Jazz Festival | Northwest String Summit | Wild Hare Country Festival

Robin Hood Festival

Sherwood Robin Hood Festival

A full weekend of activities is planned in Sherwood for the annual Robin Hood Festival. It begins on Friday night with a knighting ceremony. A community parade is scheduled for Saturday morning. The main “Old Town Festival,” which includes 100+ vendors and multiple stages with live entertainment, is Friday night and Saturday. An archery tournament also talks place Saturday and Sunday at Edy Ridge Elementary School. The festival is free to attend.

What: Sherwood Robin Hood Festival

Sherwood Robin Hood Festival When: Friday, July 19, to Sunday, July 21.

Friday, July 19, to Sunday, July 21. Where: Several blocks of Old Town Sherwood, near City Hall (22560 SW Pine St.)

Click here for more information

Car show

Forest Grove Concours d’Elegance

More than 300 classic cars will be on display at the 47th annual Forest Grove Concours d’Elegance. In addition to the eye-catching vehicles, there will be live music, food, a beer garden and a wine pavilion. All proceeds benefit Rotary Club Foundation community service projects. Tickets are $20 for adults but cheaper for children and seniors. They can be purchased online or at the gate.

Click here for more information

Beaverton Night Market

Beaverton Night Market

You can take the family out to the Beaverton Night Market on Saturday. The market is put on by Beaverton’s Diversity Advisory Board. It features ethnic food and crafts for families of all backgrounds. There will also be two stages with live entertainment.

What: Beaverton Night Market

Beaverton Night Market When: Saturday, July 20, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 20, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: The Round (12725 SW Millikan Way)

Click here for more information

Bijou Café

Bijou Café has been known as one of Portland’s oldest breakfast and brunch spots. Make sure to try the oyster and cheese omelet made from cornmeal breaded Willapa bay oysters that are delivered fresh every day. If you’re in the mood for something sweet, try their seasonal German pancake. Visit them at 132 SW 3rd Ave.

Explore the menu here

Cbar

Cbar is a casual neighborhood bar in Portland’s lower eastside that offers comfort food with a culinary twist and a serious pinball collection. In addition to their mouth-watering burgers, make sure to try their fried brussels sprouts that are said to turn anyone into a brussels sprout lover. Visit them at 2880 SE Gladstone St.

Explore the menu here

Cantina Xica

Cantina Xica is a laid-back Mexican food restaurant. Just like it’s sister restaurant Xico, it also offers pollo asado (grilled chicken), Oaxacan-style tamales and chopped kale salad with cashews and red Fresno chiles. But their menu is more casual with the inclusion of chicken flautas, house-made beef jerky and their version of the Mexican street food snack, the Dorilocos. Xica’s Dorilocos are made with organic tortilla chips covered in nacho powder with cucumbers, tomatillo avocado, gummy bears, candied tomatillos and salsa. Visit Xica Cantina at 1668 NW 23rd Avenue.

Explore the menu here

MF Tasty

MF Tasty is a food cart that first began as a secret supper club in Phoenix, Ariz. That eventually evolved into a food cart in Portland. MF Tasty serves a “Southwest-inspired, Portland made” menu by using local ingredients combines with southwest charm. Visit them at 3927 N Williams Ave.

Explore the menu here