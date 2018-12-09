MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — McMinnville band We Three gave it their best shot Tuesday night on the semifinals of "America’s Got Talent."

Dozens of friends filled the band's McMinnville church, Church on The Hill, for a watch party. As they filed in, church member Kim Robertson made sure they all brought their cell phones to vote with after the performance.

"We want to get them into the finale," Robertson said. "That’s the most important part of this whole night. They're an amazing, talented incredible group. We love them."

The band sent their church family a recorded video message before taking the stage on "America's Got Talent."

"We talk about you all the time, we say [McMinnville’s] the coolest town ever!" they said.

Pastor Dave Anderson said it’s more than tight harmonies that make Bethany Blanchard and her two brothers, Joshua and Manny Humlie, stand out.

"The way that they work these melodies with these lyrics, they just move your soul," Anderson said. "They just give you hope in your life as you may work through some very difficult issues."

WATCH: We Three returns with original song "Make Up"

On Tuesday night, the band played a new song which featured a trumpet and catchy rhythm, but the judges' opinions were split.

"You do have your sound and it's a very feel-good sound and you do speak to the masses," said Mel B, one of the judges. “I love your song writing.”

Judge Simon Cowell disagreed.

"I just wanted you to come out tonight with a killer song and I don't think that was a killer song," Cowell said. "I thought the whole thing was a mess, I'm really sorry."

Those who attended the watch party expressed unanimous support for We Three.

"I think they did really amazing," said Elizabeth Nelson. "I honestly love them, they've inspired me so much."

"I thought they did really well," said Thomas Sagers. "If they don't move to the next round, at least they had a platform for their music to be shared."

To find out which acts move on to the finals, tune in to the "America’s Got Talent" results show Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on KGW.

WATCH: KGW's Cassidy Quinn catches up with We Three before the semifinals

