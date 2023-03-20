PGMC's new concert is happening March 25 and 26 at the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Gay Men's Chorus presents The Body Electric on March 25 and 26 at the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts.

The concert centers around the theme that everyone has the right to lead lives of freedom, peace and joy.

The Body Electric honors the never-ending crusade against oppression in the pursuit of a more perfect union, and the inalienable power found within each individual.

"In addition to speaking about these really important social issues, there are moments of real beauty and real excitement. The entire concert is augmented by some stunning visuals, both chorus movement soloists, featured instrumentalists, and then we have some spectacular lighting effects," PGMC Artistic Director Dr. Brayden Ayers said.

The show takes full advantage of the Reser's acoustics with some great songs, including some sophisticated pieces that show off what PGMC has to offer.

"The thing that the Portland game's chorus is famous for its wall of sound," PGMC Executive Director Richard Jung said. "And you know, there are very few institutions in this country that can have 100 people on stage and make the sound that we do."

PGMC is also looking for new members. All are welcome. They will be holding auditions the first weekend in April. Learn more at pdxgmc.org.

The Body Electric is happening Saturday, March 25 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m. It's happening at the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts. Find your ticket at thereser.org.

