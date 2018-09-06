PORTLAND, Ore. – The biggest and grandest parade of the Rose Festival season will wind through the streets of Portland on Saturday.

The Grand Floral Parade begins at 10 a.m. and is expected to last through 2 p.m. This year’s “flower-ful” celebration will feature 15 full-size all-floral floats, 12 all-floral mini-floats, 16 marching bands, 18 equestrian units and much more.

If you’re going to this year’s parade, be prepared to get wet. Showers are expected in Portland Saturday morning and afternoon and temperatures will only reach the 50s.

If you can’t make it to the parade, KGW will live stream the festivities beginning at 10 a.m.

The four-mile route begins inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum, travels east on Northeast Weidler Street, heads south on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, crosses over the Willamette River on the Burnside Bridge, then weaves through downtown Portland and ends at Lincoln High School.

This year’s Grand Marshal is a 2-year-old English Mastiff named Diesel. He is representing the Oregon Humane Society, which is celebrating 150 years of service.

The annual parade attracts hundreds of thousands of people. Reserved seats are available inside and outside Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tickets cost between $15 and $30.

For more on the Grand Floral Parade, visit the Rose Festival's website.

