8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Sept. 29 to Oct. 1

This week you've got Spirit of Halloweentown, Dogtoberfest, Portland Marathon, Owl City and more.

PORTLAND, Oregon — As we officially fall into rainy fall days in the Rose City this weekend, we also transition into the season of scary movies, pumpkins, and ghost and goblins, kicking off the count down to Halloween.

This weekend brings a multitude of events across the Rose City; you've got Spirit of Halloweentown, Dogtoberfest, Portland Marathon, Owl City, Oregon Zoo Fall Beer and Cider Festival and more to look forward to. Here is our list of 8 things to do.

Spirit of Halloweentown

When: Sept. 16-Oct. 31, various times

Where: Spirit of Halloweentown, 275 Strand Street, St. Helens, Ore.

What's going on: Halloween isn't here yet, but that doesn't mean the celebrations haven't started. The town of St. Helens, Oregon is getting festive and marking Halloween during the entire month of October. St. Helens was the backdrop for the classic Disney Channel movie, "Halloweentown," which was filmed in 1998. Every year, part of the town is transformed into a month-long celebration of all things spooky and creepy, drawing tens of thousands of people. There are a number of special events and family-friendly attractions held on weekends, including a costume contest with cash prizes. Tickets for general admission and special attractions are available by the entrance arch on South First Street. All parking is free on weekdays, but weekend parking is $15.

Portland Fresh Hops Festival

When: Sept. 29-30, various times

Where: Oaks Amusement Park, 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: The annual two-day festival, hosted by the Oregon Brewers Guild, returns to Oaks Park. Featuring a few selections of beers brewed with freshly harvested hops. Proceeds from the event benefit the nonprofit's efforts to promote and protect the Oregon craft beer industry.

O-Tsukimi, The Moonviewing Festival

When: Sept. 28-30, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: The Japanese Garden, 611 Southwest Kingston Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Moonviewing, also known as O-Tsukimi in Japanese, is the practice of gazing and admiring the beauty of the full moon. While also praying for good fortune and an abundant harvest. The Portland Japanese Garden is hosting the annual tradition which falls along side the harvest moon. There will be a traditional Japanese musical performances throughout the evening, alongside light meals and beverages. The event is sold out but there is a waiting list. All ticket proceeds benefit the Portland Japanese Garden's cultural programming.

Dogtoberfest at Hopworks

When: Sept. 28, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Hopworks, 2244 Southeast Powell Boulevard, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Think of Oktoberfest but dog friendly. Calling all dog lovers, Portland brewery, Hopworks, will be hosting and offering their flagship Beer Time German Pilsner alongside their annual Oktoberfest brews. There will be food and a special beef broth, alcohol-free dog beer. Portland Pet Food will be in attendance handing out treats and cool gifts for your furry companion.

Owl City

When: Sept. 29, 6 p.m.

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 West Burnside, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Owl City has hit the road touring and will be coming to the Rose City, performing at the Crystal Ballroom. The Minnesota band started in 2007, creating music in a basement and gained success for their uninvadable 2007 hit "Fireflies." The song has amassed 504 million views on YouTube, breaking the group in the alternative-pop scene. The group recently released their new album, "Coco Moon." Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Although the show is sold out, you can purchase resale tickets online.

Portland Marathon

When: Oct. 1, 7 a.m.

Where: Oregon Convention Center, 777 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: On your marks, ready, set, go! The Portland Marathon is back for its 51st year put on by the Oregon Health and Science University. More than 7,000 runners took part altogether last year, doubling the count in 2021, which was itself a bounce-back year following the 2020 COVID shutdown. The marathon will start at 7 a.m. and the half marathon will start at 7:15 a.m. near Waterfront Park between Salmon Street and Columbia Street along Naito Parkway. The race will end at 1000 Southwest Naito Parkway. There will also be a Health and Lifestyle Expo presented by Pacific Foods on Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Oregon Convention Center. Registration for the races are still available here.

Oregon Zoo Fall Beer and Cider Festival

When: Sept. 29-30, various times

Where: The Oregon Zoo, 4001 Southwest Canyon Road, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Nothing like a good 'ole brew and cider to kick off fall — without kids. This Oregon Zoo Fall Beer and Cider festival is a 21-and-over event with dozens of local beer vendors. Sample over 40 beer and cider options while strolling through the zoo. There will be many tasty local food carts and dinner options available, with the CJ Mickens Band playing your favorite hits!

