Portland Gay Men’s Chorus takes stroll down memory lane in upcoming virtual performance

A virtual performance called Reflections Revisited will be on Saturday, March 13 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 14 at 3 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Gay Men's Chorus is ready to take you down memory lane.

This weekend, the group is putting on a virtual performance called Reflections Revisited, which will bring together archive footage from the group's 41-year history of concerts. It will be a mix of nostalgia and storytelling with the music of years past, but also the stories that go along with these past performances.

Founding member Gary Colemans says it represents the resiliency of the chorus.

“Our resilience in the whole process; that we continue to sing whatever the obstacles that may come up,” Coleman said. “We had lots of people with HIV/AIDs early on, we went through ballot measures and bomb threats. We’ve been through all sorts of things and now, this pandemic is just another thing.”

Executive director Richard Jung says this look back is also a way to look forward with the chorus's new artistic director, John Atorino.

The community and the chorus have changed a lot in the last 40 years, but one thing has remained constant.

“The power of music drives who we are,” Jung said. “And I think, from my perspective, it's that power of music that heals and allows us to grow as an organization and as people. And I think that's the power of the organization.”