Emerald City Comic Con officially canceled for 2020

Emerald City Comic Con announced via social media that the event will no longer be rescheduled but instead canceled until 2021.

SEATTLE — Editor's note: Video above is from ECCC 2019.

Emerald City Comic Con has been canceled for 2020.

Originally, ECCC was rescheduled as the original date was set in march when the coronavirus pandemic had just begun in many places in the U.S., including Seattle.

It was postpones until August and as that month rapidly approaches it is clear that life is not returning to "normal" as some thought it might. Emerald City Comic Con said its next con will be in March 4-7, 2021.

It released a statement on its Twitter outlining why it was canceling and what exactly that means for people who had tickets from March 2020 which were going to be honored for August 2020. They will be refunded by late June, according to the post:

Cons across the country have been canceled due to COVID-19 and have been met with a mixed response. But as numbers continue to remain steady and in some places, positive case numbers growing in the Pacific Northwest, it is better to be safe than sorry. The health of the prospective thousands of people who attend ECCC would have been at risk as the con continued.

Though this is yet another blow to creators who make their money during their con circuits each yea, the consensus seems to be that this was the right call. That being said, consider supporting your favorite artists on their websites if you can, or shop their stuff at your local comic shops.

So, see ya'll next year?