Oregon reports 18 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,244 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Wednesday reported 18 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,244 new cases of the virus.
Oregon’s death toll is now 953 people.
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 78,160.
At least 1,000 new cases have been reported in Oregon in 14 of the last 15 days. The only day with fewer than 1,000 new cases was the day after Thanksgiving, which health officials attributed to delayed reporting because of the holiday.
According to the OHA, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon dropped to 549 on Wednesday, which is 28 fewer than Tuesday. There are 105 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than yesterday.
Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 282, followed by Washington County with 184 and Clackamas County with 128.
Here are the counties with new cases:
- Baker: 5
- Benton: 28
- Clackamas: 128
- Clatsop: 5
- Columbia: 13
- Coos: 10
- Crook: 4
- Curry: 3
- Deschutes: 30
- Douglas: 12
- Grant: 1
- Harney: 2
- Hood River: 16
- Jackson: 65
- Jefferson: 12
- Josephine: 11
- Klamath: 16
- Lake: 5
- Lane: 69
- Lincoln: 19
- Linn: 29
- Malheur: 26
- Marion: 122
- Morrow: 7
- Multnomah: 282
- Polk: 26
- Tillamook: 7
- Umatilla: 61
- Union: 12
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 4
- Washington: 184
- Wheeler: 1
- Yamhill: 28
The OHA released the following information about the 18 people whose deaths were reported Wednesday:
- Oregon’s 936th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 29 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 937th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 29. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 938th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 1. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 939th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 14. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 940th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 16. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 941st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Oct. 20 and died on Nov. 18. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 942nd COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 28. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 943rd COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Nov. 30. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 944th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 21. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 945th COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 26. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 946th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 20. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 947th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 29. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 948th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Dec. 1. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 949th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Nov. 27 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 950th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died on Nov. 26 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 951st COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Nov. 28. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 952nd COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Nov. 30 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 953rd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Nov. 27 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.