Oregon reports 18 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,244 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Wednesday reported 18 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,244 new cases of the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now 953 people.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 78,160.

At least 1,000 new cases have been reported in Oregon in 14 of the last 15 days. The only day with fewer than 1,000 new cases was the day after Thanksgiving, which health officials attributed to delayed reporting because of the holiday.

According to the OHA, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon dropped to 549 on Wednesday, which is 28 fewer than Tuesday. There are 105 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than yesterday.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 282, followed by Washington County with 184 and Clackamas County with 128.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 5

Benton: 28

Clackamas: 128

Clatsop: 5

Columbia: 13

Coos: 10

Crook: 4

Curry: 3

Deschutes: 30

Douglas: 12

Grant: 1

Harney: 2

Hood River: 16

Jackson: 65

Jefferson: 12

Josephine: 11

Klamath: 16

Lake: 5

Lane: 69

Lincoln: 19

Linn: 29

Malheur: 26

Marion: 122

Morrow: 7

Multnomah: 282

Polk: 26

Tillamook: 7

Umatilla: 61

Union: 12

Wallowa: 1

Wasco: 4

Washington: 184

Wheeler: 1

Yamhill: 28

The OHA released the following information about the 18 people whose deaths were reported Wednesday: