Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
KGW Investigates
Health
Money
Nation World
Politics
Life
Community
Entertainment
Features
Latest News Stories
'I'm devastated': Thieves steal family heirlooms from 90-year-old Oregon man
Portland police declare unlawful assembly outside police union building, make 14 arrests
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Weather cams
Latest Weather Stories
Your week in pics: Puffy clouds, celestial skies and fall views
City removes 1,700 truckloads of debris from Hurricane Sally
Sports
Back
Blazers
Beavers
Timbers
Thorns
NCAA Basketball
High School
Ducks
Mariners
Seahawks
Winterhawks
Latest Sports Stories
Pac-12 football season to begin without fans on Nov. 6
Pac-12’s decision to play football this fall ‘has nothing to do with money,' Oregon president says
Connect
Back
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Podcasts
Newsletters
Advertise
Jobs
TV Listings
YouTube
Latest News Stories
Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition to Wisconsin
Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 25: Health officials report highest daily case total since Aug. 15
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Portland, OR »
59°
Portland, OR »
Weather
Closings
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS FOR DEBATE
VOTER GUIDE 2020: OVERVIEW
VOTER GUIDE 2020: THE CANDIDATES
VOTER GUIDE 2020: THE MEASURES
THE STORY
YOUTUBE
WILDFIRE COVERAGE
SUNRISE
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com
Your week in pics: Puffy clouds, celestial skies and fall views
1/20
Brandon J Bockman
Credit: Brandon J Bockman
2/20
Jerry Bassett
Credit: Jerry Bassett
3/20
Brandon J Bockman
Credit: Brandon J Bockman
4/20
Brandon J Bockman
Credit: Brandon J Bockman
5/20
Brandon J Bockman
Credit: Brandon J Bockman
6/20
Brandon J Bockman
Credit: Brandon J Bockman
7/20
Yongkie Hurd
Credit: Yongkie Hurd
8/20
Brandon J Bockman
Credit: Brandon J Bockman
9/20
Debbie Lusk
Credit: Debbie Lusk
10/20
Suzi Pratt
Credit: Suzi Pratt
11/20
Suzi Pratt
Credit: Suzi Pratt
12/20
Suzi Pratt
Credit: Suzi Pratt
13/20
Brandon J Bockman
Credit: Brandon J Bockman
14/20
Brandon J Bockman
Credit: Brandon J Bockman
15/20
Brandon J Bockman
Credit: Brandon J Bockman
16/20
Susanne
Credit: Susanne
17/20
Barbara Howard
Credit: Barbara Howard
18/20
Leny
Credit: Leny
19/20
Gerald Ashland
Credit: Gerald Ashland
20/20
Helena Kesch
Took this photo tonight at 6:50pm on my drive home. It’s across the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm. Credit: Helena Kesch
1
/
20
×
Brandon J Bockman
Credit: Brandon J Bockman
More
KGW would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow