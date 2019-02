Your Pics: Snow in Portland and other areas in Oregon and Washington

Snow at Detroit Lake, Oregon on Monday, February 25, 2019. Snow in Albany, Oregon on Monday, February 25, 2019. Snow in Lebanon, Oregon on Monday, February 25, 2019. 7 inches of snow in Eugene on Monday, February 25, 2019. Snow in Northeast Portland, Oregon on Monday, February 25, 2019. Three to four inches of snow in Crawfordsville, Oregon on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Snow in the Progress Ridge neighborhood in Beaverton, Oregon on Monday, February 25, 2019. Snow in Beaverton, Oregon on Monday, February 25, 2019. Snow in Redmond, Oregon on Monday, February 25, 2019. Snow in Sunriver, Oregon on Monday, February 25, 2019. 15 inches of snow in Redmond, Oregon on Monday, February 25, 2019. Snow in Northwest Portland, Oregon on Monday, February 25, 2019. Snow in downtown Vancouver, Washington on Monday, February 25, 2019. Snow in South Salem, Oregon on Monday, February 25, 2019. Snow in La Pine, Oregon on Monday, February 25, 2019. Snow in Prineville, Oregon on Monday, February 25, 2019. Snow in Brownsville, Oregon on Monday, February 25, 2019.