Your pics: Top 10 viewer-submitted photos of 2021
1/10
Mark Giovannoni
Osprey family meal, White Salmon, WA, 11/21/21, Credit: Mark Giovannoni
2/10
Cannon Beach, 11/16/2021, Submitted anonymously
3/10
Richard KUEHN, retired MD - volunteer at OHSU
Sunrise, Portland, OR, 11/04/2021 Credit: Richard Kuehn
4/10
Catherine Hoff
St. Johns Bridge, Portland, OR, 11/02/2021 Credit: Catherine Hoff
5/10
Bill Bennier
Heceta Head Lighthouse, Florence, OR, 10/26/21 Credit: Bill Bennier
6/10
Teresa Herlinger
Northern Lights, Lyle, WA, 10/11/2021, Credit: Teresa Herlinger
7/10
Steven Smith
Bioluminesence at Arch Rock, Brookings, OR, 07/04/2021, Credit: Steven Smith
8/10
Contributed
SpaceX rocket debris, Sherwood, OR, 03/25/2021, Credit: Easton Christensen
9/10
Jasmine Cook
Snow family, Battle Ground, WA, 02/14/2021, Credit: Jasmine Cook
10/10
Tammy Zozosky
King Tide, Lincoln City, OR, 01/12/21, Credit: Tammy Zozosky
