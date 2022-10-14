Skip Navigation
News
PHOTOS: Biden's visit in Portland
1/12
AP
President Joe Biden holds a box of doughnuts during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
2/12
AP
President Joe Biden works the phones during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
3/12
AP
President Joe Biden speaks during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
4/12
AP
President Joe Biden stands with Tina Kotek, the Oregon Democratic nominee for governor, as he speaks during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
5/12
AP
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore, Commander, Oregon Air National Guard, second from left, as he arrives at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. From left, Col. Todd A. Hofford, Commander, 142nd Air Wing, Prigmore, Biden, Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., obscured, and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
6/12
AP
President Joe Biden gives Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., center, a cupcake for her birthday as he arrives at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., is at left. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
7/12
AP
President Joe Biden hugs Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., after giving her a cupcake for her birthday as he arrives at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., is at left. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
8/12
AP
President Joe Biden gives Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., center, a cupcake from Air Force One for her birthday as he arrives at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., is at left. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
9/12
AP
President Joe Biden is greeted by from left, Col. Todd A. Hofford, Commander, 142nd Air Wing, Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore, Commander, Oregon Air National Guard, Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., as he arrives at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
10/12
AP
President Joe Biden hugs Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., after giving her a cupcake from Air Force One for her birthday as he arrives at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., is at left. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
11/12
AP
President Joe Biden arrives at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
12/12
AP
Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., second from right, listens as President Joe Biden speaks after Biden arrived at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
1
/
12
×
AP
President Joe Biden holds a box of doughnuts during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
