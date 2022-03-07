Skip Navigation
PHOTOS: Rallies, marches in Portland to support Ukraine
1/8
KGW
On March 6, people gathered for a rally at Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland to show support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
2/8
KGW
3/8
KGW
With the Russian invasion of Ukraine continuing, people in Portland marched in support of Ukraine on March 5. Crowds stood on the pedestrian crossing over Interstate 205, waving flags and holding signs.
4/8
KGW
5/8
KGW
6/8
KGW
7/8
KGW
8/8
KGW
