News
Umatilla County still dealing with major COVID-19 outbreaks
'You need to die slowly': Woman wrongly accused on social media of abandoning dog in Vancouver
A chilly night and a hot weekend
NYC cools streets as temperatures rise
Impact of no Pac-12 sports on college communities
Impact of no football on other sports
$26 million raised in 1st 24 hours of Biden-Harris ticket
Photos: Wildfire near Mosier in Columbia River Gorge
Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com
Photos: Fire in Columbia River Gorge near Mosier
1/14
KGW
Fire near Mosier in the Columbia River Gorge on Aug. 12, 2020.
2/14
Nikki Mathis
Fire in the Columbia River Gorge near Mosier on Aug. 12, 2020.
3/14
Jorge Chavez
Fire in the Columbia River Gorge near Mosier on Aug. 12, 2020.
4/14
Nikki Mathis
Fire in the Columbia River Gorge near Mosier on Aug. 12, 2020.
5/14
Eli Pierce
Fire in the Columbia River Gorge near Mosier on Aug. 12, 2020.
6/14
KGW
Fire near Mosier in the Columbia River Gorge on Aug. 12, 2020.
7/14
Nikki Mathis
Fire in the Columbia River Gorge near Mosier on Aug. 12, 2020.
8/14
Eli Pierce
Fire in the Columbia River Gorge near Mosier on Aug. 12, 2020.
9/14
Jorge Chavez
Fire in the Columbia River Gorge near Mosier on Aug. 12, 2020.
10/14
Jorge Chavez
Fire near Mosier in the Columbia River Gorge on Aug. 12, 2020.
11/14
KGW
Fire near Mosier in the Columbia River Gorge on Aug. 12, 2020.
12/14
Jorge Chavez
Fire near Mosier in the Columbia River Gorge on Aug. 12, 2020.
13/14
Jorge Chavez
Fire near Mosier in the Columbia River Gorge on Aug. 12, 2020.
14/14
Jorge Chavez
Fire near Mosier in the Columbia River Gorge on Aug. 12, 2020.
1
/
14
×
KGW
Fire near Mosier in the Columbia River Gorge on Aug. 12, 2020.
More
