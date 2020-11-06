Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
KGW Investigates
Health
Money
Nation World
Politics
Life
Community
Entertainment
Features
Latest News Stories
Activists want $50M from Portland police's budget reallocated to help communities impacted by police violence
Portland Trail Blazers founder Harry Glickman dies at 96
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Weather cams
Latest Weather Stories
Theater roof blown off in high winds
Mainly dry again Thursday. Showers bust in for the weekend.
Sports
Back
Blazers
Beavers
Timbers
Thorns
NCAA Basketball
High School
Ducks
Mariners
Seahawks
Winterhawks
Latest Sports Stories
Jesuit pitcher Mick Abel picked by Philadelphia Phillies in 1st round of MLB Draft
Portland Trail Blazers founder Harry Glickman dies at 96
Connect
Back
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Podcasts
Newsletters
Advertise
Jobs
TV Listings
YouTube
Latest News Stories
Video shows Washington County jail deputy attacking suspect during booking photo
Video shows Washington County jail deputy attacking suspect during booking photo
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Portland, OR »
65°
Portland, OR »
George Floyd
Kyron Horman
Coronavirus
Live Radar
Podcasts
Inside Woodlawn
KGW Investigates
The Story with Dan Haggerty
KGW Sunrise
VERIFY
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
4
) »
Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com
Photos: Portland protests police brutality and racial injustice (June 10, 2020)
1/31
2/31
Jamie Goodwick, PORTLANDRONE®
Protesters march from Revolution Hall to Unthank Park on June 10, 2020.
3/31
Jamie Goodwick, PORTLANDRONE®
Protesters march from Revolution Hall to Unthank Park on June 10, 2020.
4/31
Jamie Goodwick, PORTLANDRONE®
Protesters march from Revolution Hall to Unthank Park on June 10, 2020.
5/31
Jamie Goodwick, PORTLANDRONE®
Protesters march from Revolution Hall to Unthank Park on June 10, 2020.
6/31
Jamie Goodwick, PORTLANDRONE®
Protesters march from Revolution Hall to Unthank Park on June 10, 2020.
7/31
Jamie Goodwick, PORTLANDRONE®
Protesters march from Revolution Hall to Unthank Park on June 10, 2020.
8/31
Jamie Goodwick, PORTLANDRONE®
Protesters march from Revolution Hall to Unthank Park on June 10, 2020.
9/31
Jamie Goodwick, PORTLANDRONE®
Protesters march from Revolution Hall to Unthank Park on June 10, 2020.
10/31
Jamie Goodwick, PORTLANDRONE®
Protesters march from Revolution Hall to Unthank Park on June 10, 2020.
11/31
Jamie Goodwick, PORTLANDRONE®
Protesters march from Revolution Hall to Unthank Park on June 10, 2020.
12/31
Jamie Goodwick, PORTLANDRONE®
Protesters gather at Unthank Park in Portland on June 10, 2020.
13/31
Jamie Goodwick, PORTLANDRONE®
Protesters gather at Unthank Park in Portland on June 10, 2020.
14/31
Jamie Goodwick, PORTLANDRONE®
Protesters gather at Unthank Park in Portland on June 10, 2020.
15/31
Jamie Goodwick, PORTLANDRONE®
Protesters gather at Unthank Park in Portland on June 10, 2020.
16/31
Jamie Goodwick, PORTLANDRONE®
Protesters gather at Unthank Park in Portland on June 10, 2020.
17/31
Jamie Goodwick, PORTLANDRONE®
Protesters gather at Unthank Park in Portland on June 10, 2020.
18/31
Jamie Goodwick, PORTLANDRONE®
Protesters gather at Unthank Park in Portland on June 10, 2020.
19/31
Jamie Goodwick, PORTLANDRONE®
Protesters gather at Unthank Park in Portland on June 10, 2020.
20/31
Jamie Goodwick, PORTLANDRONE®
Protesters gather at Unthank Park in Portland on June 10, 2020.
21/31
KGW
Protesters march from Revolution Hall in SE Portland to Unthank Park in North Portland on June 10, 2020 to protest police brutality
22/31
KGW
Protesters march from Revolution Hall in SE Portland to Unthank Park in North Portland on June 10, 2020 to protest police brutality
23/31
KGW
Skateboards ride in Portland on June 10, 2020 to protest police brutality and racial injustice
24/31
KGW
Skateboards ride in Portland on June 10, 2020 to protest police brutality and racial injustice
25/31
KGW
Protesters march from Revolution Hall in SE Portland to Unthank Park in North Portland on June 10, 2020 to protest police brutality
26/31
KGW
Skateboards ride in Portland on June 10, 2020 to protest police brutality and racial injustice
27/31
KGW
Skateboards ride in Portland on June 10, 2020 to protest police brutality and racial injustice
28/31
KGW
Protesters march from Revolution Hall in SE Portland to Unthank Park in North Portland on June 10, 2020 to protest police brutality
29/31
KGW
Protesters march from Revolution Hall in SE Portland to Unthank Park in North Portland on June 10, 2020 to protest police brutality
30/31
KGW
Skateboards ride in Portland on June 10, 2020 to protest police brutality and racial injustice
31/31
KGW
Skateboards ride in Portland on June 10, 2020 to protest police brutality and racial injustice
1
/
31
×
More
KGW would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow