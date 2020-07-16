x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

2011: Occupy Portland's last day at Chapman and Lownsdale Square parks

1 / 28
Jeff Thompson
November 12, 2011: Occupy Portland campers fill Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks in the morning, just before the parks are cleared and fences are put up