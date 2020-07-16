Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
KGW Investigates
Health
Money
Nation World
Politics
Life
Community
Entertainment
Features
Latest News Stories
Acting DHS secretary in Portland, likely to address downtown protests
Vancouver woman’s car stolen with her Australian shepherd inside
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Weather cams
Latest Weather Stories
Taking in the sights of New York
NEOWISE Comet now best viewed in the evening sky
Sports
Back
Blazers
Beavers
Timbers
Thorns
NCAA Basketball
High School
Ducks
Mariners
Seahawks
Winterhawks
Latest Sports Stories
Portland Pickles cancel upcoming games as 2 players test positive for COVID-19
NCAA releases COVID-19 guidance, but prospects of playing look grim
Connect
Back
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Podcasts
Newsletters
Advertise
Jobs
TV Listings
YouTube
Latest News Stories
Police clear demonstrators from downtown Portland parks near Justice Center; DHS secretary denounces local violence
2011: Occupy Portland camps cleared from Chapman and Lownsdale Square parks
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Portland, OR »
80°
Portland, OR »
Face Masks
SCHOOL PLANS FOR 2020-21
VERIFY
COVID-19
Live Radar
KGW Sunrise
KGW Investigates
The Story with Dan Haggerty
KGW Newsletter
Podcasts
School Supply Drive
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com
2011: Occupy Portland's last day at Chapman and Lownsdale Square parks
1/28
Jeff Thompson
November 12, 2011: Occupy Portland campers fill Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks in the morning, just before the parks are cleared and fences are put up
2/28
Jeff Thompson
November 14, 2011: Occupy Portland campers are cleared from Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks and fences are installed to keep them out
3/28
Jeff Thompson
November 12, 2011: Occupy Portland campers fill Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks in the morning, just before the parks are cleared and fences are put up
4/28
Jeff Thompson
November 14, 2011: Occupy Portland campers are cleared from Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks and fences are installed to keep them out
5/28
Jeff Thompson
November 12, 2011: Occupy Portland campers fill Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks in the morning, just before the parks are cleared and fences are put up
6/28
Jeff Thompson
November 14, 2011: Occupy Portland campers are cleared from Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks and fences are installed to keep them out
7/28
Jeff Thompson
November 12, 2011: Occupy Portland campers fill Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks in the morning, just before the parks are cleared and fences are put up
8/28
Jeff Thompson
November 14, 2011: Occupy Portland campers are cleared from Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks and fences are installed to keep them out
9/28
Jeff Thompson
November 12, 2011: Occupy Portland campers fill Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks in the morning, just before the parks are cleared and fences are put up
10/28
Jeff Thompson
November 14, 2011: Occupy Portland campers are cleared from Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks and fences are installed to keep them out
11/28
Jeff Thompson
November 12, 2011: Occupy Portland campers fill Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks in the morning, just before the parks are cleared and fences are put up
12/28
Jeff Thompson
November 14, 2011: Occupy Portland campers are cleared from Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks and fences are installed to keep them out
13/28
Jeff Thompson
November 12, 2011: Occupy Portland campers fill Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks in the morning, just before the parks are cleared and fences are put up
14/28
Jeff Thompson
November 14, 2011: Occupy Portland campers are cleared from Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks and fences are installed to keep them out
15/28
Jeff Thompson
November 12, 2011: Occupy Portland campers fill Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks in the morning, just before the parks are cleared and fences are put up
16/28
Jeff Thompson
November 14, 2011: Occupy Portland campers are cleared from Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks and fences are installed to keep them out
17/28
Jeff Thompson
November 12, 2011: Occupy Portland campers fill Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks in the morning, just before the parks are cleared and fences are put up
18/28
Jeff Thompson
November 14, 2011: Occupy Portland campers are cleared from Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks and fences are installed to keep them out
19/28
Jeff Thompson
November 12, 2011: Occupy Portland campers fill Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks in the morning, just before the parks are cleared and fences are put up
20/28
Jeff Thompson
November 14, 2011: Occupy Portland campers are cleared from Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks and fences are installed to keep them out
21/28
Jeff Thompson
November 12, 2011: Occupy Portland campers fill Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks in the morning, just before the parks are cleared and fences are put up
22/28
Jeff Thompson
November 14, 2011: Occupy Portland campers are cleared from Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks and fences are installed to keep them out
23/28
Jeff Thompson
November 12, 2011: Occupy Portland campers fill Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks in the morning, just before the parks are cleared and fences are put up
24/28
Jeff Thompson
November 14, 2011: Occupy Portland campers are cleared from Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks and fences are installed to keep them out
25/28
Jeff Thompson
November 12, 2011: Occupy Portland campers fill Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks in the morning, just before the parks are cleared and fences are put up
26/28
Jeff Thompson
November 14, 2011: Occupy Portland campers are cleared from Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks and fences are installed to keep them out
27/28
Jeff Thompson
November 12, 2011: Occupy Portland campers fill Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks in the morning, just before the parks are cleared and fences are put up
28/28
Jeff Thompson
November 14, 2011: Occupy Portland campers are cleared from Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks and fences are installed to keep them out
1
/
28
×
Jeff Thompson
November 12, 2011: Occupy Portland campers fill Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks in the morning, just before the parks are cleared and fences are put up
More
KGW would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow