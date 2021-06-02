Skip Navigation
Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com
PHOTOS: Wildfire burning near The Dalles, Oregon
1/11
Oregon State Police
A brush fire prompted Level 3 evacuations and closed I-84 west of The Dalles on June 2, 2021.
2/11
KGW News
A brush fire prompted Level 3 evacuations and closed I-84 west of The Dalles on June 2, 2021.
3/11
Oregon State Police
A brush fire prompted Level 3 evacuations and closed I-84 west of The Dalles on June 2, 2021.
4/11
Oregon State Police
A brush fire prompted Level 3 evacuations and closed I-84 west of The Dalles on June 2, 2021.
5/11
Michael Pike
A brush fire prompted Level 3 evacuations and closed I-84 west of The Dalles on June 2, 2021.
6/11
KGW
A brush fire prompted Level 3 evacuations and closed I-84 west of The Dalles on June 2, 2021.
7/11
KGW News
A brush fire prompted Level 3 evacuations and closed I-84 west of The Dalles on June 2, 2021.
8/11
Contributed
A brush fire prompted Level 3 evacuations and closed I-84 west of The Dalles on June 2, 2021.
9/11
Contributed
A brush fire prompted Level 3 evacuations and closed I-84 west of The Dalles on June 2, 2021.
10/11
Oregon State Police
A brush fire prompted Level 3 evacuations and closed I-84 west of The Dalles on June 2, 2021.
11/11
Oregon State Police
A brush fire prompted Level 3 evacuations and closed I-84 west of The Dalles on June 2, 2021.
1
/
11
×
Oregon State Police
A brush fire prompted Level 3 evacuations and closed I-84 west of The Dalles on June 2, 2021.
