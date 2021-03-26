Skip Navigation
Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com
PHOTOS: Streaking light in the night sky above Oregon, SW Washington
1/13
Contributed
A ball of light was spotted flying across the sky in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington Thursday night, March 25. KGW is working to confirm what the light was, and what caused it.
2/13
Carol Brockie
A mysterious ball of light was spotted flying across the sky in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington Thursday night, March 25.
3/13
Chloe Morrison
A ball of light was spotted flying across the sky in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington around 9 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
4/13
Selma Barreras
A ball of light was spotted flying across the sky in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington Thursday night, March 25.
5/13
A ball of light was spotted flying across the sky in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington around 9 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
6/13
Andrea Marie Nguyen
A ball of light was spotted flying across the sky in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington Thursday night, March 25.
7/13
Linda Rae
A ball of light was spotted flying across the sky in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington Thursday night, March 25.
8/13
Andrea Marie Nguyen
Flashing fiery ball of light on March 25, 2021
9/13
Ben Weiser
Flashing fiery ball of light on March 25, 2021
10/13
Shauna Dingman
Flashing fiery ball of light on March 25, 2021
11/13
Dave Harrison
Flashing fiery ball of light on March 25, 2021
12/13
Selma Barreras
Flashing fiery ball of light on March 25, 2021
13/13
Chris Tompkins
Flashing fiery ball of light on March 25, 2021
1
/
13
×
Contributed
A ball of light was spotted flying across the sky in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington Thursday night, March 25. KGW is working to confirm what the light was, and what caused it.
