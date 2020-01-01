Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
KGW Investigates
Health
Money
Nation World
Politics
Life
Community
Entertainment
Features
Latest News Stories
Bend flips Oregon House seat for Democrats, elects most diverse city council
Portland City Council set to vote on proposed $18M police budget cuts Thursday
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Weather cams
Latest Weather Stories
Steady rain much of the day, cooling temperatures to follow
KGW noon forecast 11-5-20
Sports
Back
Blazers
Beavers
Timbers
Thorns
NCAA Basketball
High School
Ducks
Mariners
Seahawks
Winterhawks
Latest Sports Stories
NFL: Masks mandatory at halftime, before and after games
Travis Roy, hockey player paralyzed 11 seconds into 1st college game, dies at 45
Connect
Back
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Podcasts
Newsletters
Advertise
Jobs
TV Listings
YouTube
Latest News Stories
Biden urges calm as counting continues 2 days after Election Day
Get live updates with the interactive 2020 AP Electoral map
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Portland, OR »
52°
Portland, OR »
Weather
Closings
2020 ELECTION RESULTS
LIVE AP ELECTORAL MAP
INTERACTIVE RADAR
PASSED MEASURES
VERIFY
GREAT TOY DRIVE
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
2020 Balance of Power
KGW would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow